HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The forecast for Halloween continues to contain more tricks than treats.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said Thursday will become breezier as the day progresses with on-and-off chances for rain.
But it may not all be bad.
DePrest said there is a risk for showers during trick-or-treating time, but the stronger wind comes later at night, especially between midnight and dawn on Friday.
Track the rain with our Interactive Radar here.
"That’s when the wind will gust to 40-50 mph. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for all of Connecticut from tomorrow evening through Friday morning. Scattered power outages are possible," DePrest said.
Temperatures could rise to between 65 and 70 degrees on Thursday, meaning it'll be warm for trick-or-treating.
Later Thursday night the rain could be heavy at times, and a thunderstorm is also possible.
"The Storm Prediction Center has placed extreme Western Connecticut in a “marginal” risk area for severe weather. The greatest risk for severe weather will be to the south and west of Connecticut," DePrest said.
Overnight lows will hover around 60 degrees.
Rain will linger into early Friday morning.
Drivers can expect plenty of puddles and wet leaves for the morning commute.
Conditions will improve once the cold front rapidly passes through the state.
A partly sunny sky will take over during the afternoon, but winds could continue to gust over 40 mph.
Highs will be in the 60s, but cooler air will overspread the state Friday night.
Temps should then dip into the 30s and low-40s. The wind will gradually subside.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
