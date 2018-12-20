HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Heavy rain and wind may not be on most people's Christmas lists, but they're expected to arrive before the holiday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney Friday is going to be a washout with concerns for flooding.
"Rain will be heavy at times and there is the possibility of some thunder. Rain will taper off to showers tomorrow night," said Haney.
Temps will be well above freezing, so icy conditions won't be a concern
A flood watch has been issued for the whole state from late Thursday night through late Friday night.
A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for all four of the southern counties from 6 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday.
There's also a Wind Advisory in effect for all of coastal Connecticut all day on Friday.
Channel 3 went into an Early Warning Weather Alert mode ahead of the storm.
There is no chance for snow since the main storm center will track far to the west of New England. This is what meteorologists call an 'inside runner.'
Rainfall totals may range from 1 to 3 inches when all is said and done.
That may result in some localized poor drainage flooding.
The rain should taper off to showers by Saturday morning.
A few showers are likely Saturday, especially early in the day and the sky will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will remain above normal with highs 45 to 50.
Sunday looks mostly sunny and breezy with temps in the 40s.
"A few flurries or snow showers are possible Monday, but overall, we’ll be in good shape for the holiday. Clouds will mix with some partial sunshine Monday, Christmas Eve Day," said Haney
Read the complete technical discussion here.
