HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Strong storms were expected to move through the state on Wednesday night, but the storms fizzled out.
While severe storms passed through Massachusetts and New York City, there were only some minor storms that moved through Connecticut.
A warm front is pushing through the region, which made the state's break from high humidity short-lived.
"It is a warm and muggy evening with temperatures ranging from 72 degrees in Waterbury to 81 degrees in New Haven," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.
Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert for Wednesday as a result.
The Storm Prediction Center placed most of Connecticut in a 'slight' risk area for severe weather.
Wednesday also became the fifth day of our heat wave, with the temperature reaching 92 degrees at Bradley International Airport.
The EWWA extends into Thursday.
The day starts out partly sunny, hot and humid, with highs close to 90 degrees.
"Once again, there will be a chance for strong to severe storms during the afternoon and evening," DePrest said.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Connecticut in a “slight” risk area for damaging winds on Thursday.
Some storms will also be capable of producing frequent lightning and torrential downpours.
The threat of storms will end after midnight.
As a cold front passes, the state is expected to see a break from the humidity.
"Drier air will move into the region on Friday. It’ll be very warm with highs in the upper 80s, but the humidity will be tolerable," DePrest said.
There will be a mix of sun and clouds, and a slight risk for an afternoon shower and possibly a rumble of thunder.
It is shaping up the be a quiet weekend with a low risk for showers and storms. Saturday and Sunday will likely feature a partly to mostly sunny sky.
"However, there is a good chance we’ll see the beginning of another heat wave, the 4th of 2020," DePrest said.
Saturday will be hot with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, but the humidity won't be too bad.
Sunday should be hotter with highs 90-95. The air will likely turn more humid thanks to a developing south to southwesterly flow.
