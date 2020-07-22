HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - More humidity and a chance for strong or severe thunderstorms arrived on Wednesday.
A warm front is pushing through the region, which made the state's break from high humidity short-lived.
"Scattered showers are with us [Wednesday] morning, and it's soupy out there," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "Temps are in the low-70s and dew points aren't far behind."
Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert for Wednesday as a result of the possibility for strong-to-severe storms.
"The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Connecticut in a 'slight' risk area for severe weather," Haney said. "The main risk will be damaging winds, although an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out somewhere in southern New England."
Haney said there is often a concern for "rotation" when a warm front is involved.
Torrential downpours would also be a concern.
"The main threat for the strong storms comes later in the day and [Wednesday night]," Haney said. "In between, we should see limited sunshine."
Temperatures should be in the 80s; however, 90 degrees is possible depending on the amount of sunshine.
"One thing for sure is the humidity will ramp up," Haney said. "Dew points are in the 60s [Wednesday] morning, but they will likely reach 70-75 [Wednesday] afternoon."
The weather could remain active around midnight when more storms could move through the area.
The EWWA extends into Thursday.
"[Thursday] will be partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs will be close to 90 degrees," Haney said. "Once again, there will be a chance for strong-to-severe storms during the afternoon and evening."
Those storms could also produce damaging winds and torrential downpours.
Following the front, the state is expected to see a break from the humidity.
"It’ll be very warm with highs in the upper 80s, but the humidity will be tolerable," Haney said. "Sky conditions will be partly cloudy, and there is a chance for an afternoon shower."
