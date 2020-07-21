HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - More humidity and a chance for strong or severe thunderstorms arrives on Wednesday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said a warm front will be pushing through the region.
Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert for Wednesday.
"We’ll likely stay in the 80s for highs," Dixon said. "However, if we get enough sunshine, temps could hit 90, so our heat wave would be on its 5th day."
The EWWA extends into Thursday for another storm chance.
"Thursday’s humid," Dixon said. "We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 90. In advance of a cold front, another round of storms is possible that could be strong to severe."
Following the front, the state is expected to see a break from the humidity.
"Friday through the weekend still looks dry," Dixon said. "While relatively cooler, 80s Friday and Saturday, temps trend warmer, 90 or higher, Sunday."
