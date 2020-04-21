HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - While there were some isolated downpours along the Connecticut shoreline Tuesday morning, the main event in terms of potential severe weather comes during the afternoon.
An Early Warning Weather Alert was declared by Channel 3.
"Timing [would be] 2 to 6 p.m.," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "Threats [include] damaging wind, small hail, heavy rain [and] lightning."
The storms are due to a strong cold front that's approaching the state.
The Storm Prediction Center placed much of the state in a “slight” risk area for severe weather.
High temperatures will be in the 50s and the wind will be gusty as the front passes through.
The threat of strong to severe storms will be over by early evening.
Then a strong northwesterly wind will usher much cooler air into the state.
On the heels of the front, a wind advisory will go into effect for Tolland, Windham, Middlesex, New London, and New Haven counties at 5 p.m. on Tuesday through 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Winds in the northeast and southern parts of the state could gust between 40 and 50 mph.
Temperatures will drop to 30-35 by morning. A freeze warning was posted for late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.
"[Wednesday] will be dry and bright; however, cool and windy," Dixon said. "Highs will only be near 50, but the wind will make it feel chillier."
Most of Thursday appears to be dry.
"As our next storm system approaches, clouds increase and rain becomes likely late in the day and at night," Dixon said. "Friday looks wet with periods of rain."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.