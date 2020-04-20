HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There is a threat for strong-to-severe storms on Tuesday.
The possibility prompted Channel 3 to declare an Early Warning Weather Alert.
"Strong thunderstorms may come during part of the day Tuesday," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "A strong cold front will approach New England from the west."
Along the front, showers and thunderstorms are expected to form.
They will likely charge through the state during the afternoon on Tuesday. Some may be strong, with gusty winds.
"For that reason, the Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Connecticut in a marginal risk for severe weather Tuesday afternoon," Haney said.
Temperatures will reach 55 to 60 before the clouds and showers arrive, but then tumble into the 40s after the front passes. The wind turns northwest, and the wind speed increases.
Cooler air will continue to move into the state on a brisk northwesterly wind Tuesday night.
Temperatures will dip into the 30s by morning.
Our midweek weather is looking good, although it will be breezy and cool.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
