HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Thunderstorms, some of which could become severe, are possible Thursday afternoon.
Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said a warm front may bring a few showers in the morning.
"Then, during the afternoon and evening there could be more rain and possibly thunderstorms, with a cold front," Dixon said. "It's the later round that could feature strong to severe storms."
The greatest risk will be to the west.
"We'll have to monitor storms as they then head east, toward us," Dixon said.
In between fronts, Dixon expected the skies to be partly-to-mostly cloudy the temperatures in the 70s away from the coast. The air should turn a bit more humid throughout the day.
Showers and storms will end later Thursday night, then a drier northwesterly flow will develop on the heels of the departing cold front. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.
Friday looks to be mostly sunny, but with a strong northwesterly breeze. The wind could gust up to 30 mph while temperatures reach the low-to-mid 70s.
"We’ll end the week with dry weather," Dixon said.
The wind will subside Friday night as high pressure moves into the region. Temperatures will bottom out in the 50s, but some upper 40s are possible in the normally cooler locations.
The Memorial Day holiday weekend looks decent.
Some showers could arrive before sunset on Saturday night, but they should end before dawn on Sunday.
Temps look to reach into the 70s on Saturday an 80s on Sunday.
For Memorial Day Monday itself, they could hit between 80 and 85 degrees.
However, a late-day thunderstorm can't be ruled out.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.