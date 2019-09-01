HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Strong to severe thunderstorms are in the forecast for Monday evening prompting the meteorologists at Channel 3 to issue an Early Warning Weather Alert.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron said possible strong thunderstorms are forecasted to put a damper on the long weekend particularly during Monday afternoon and evening.
Heavy rain and lightning will be the predominant threat; however, a few cells may also turn severe, with wind and hail, too, Cameron said.
Cameron said the system causing this concern is a wave moving across the Great Lakes on Sunday and is unrelated to Hurricane Dorian.
Temperatures, Cameron said, will hover between 75 to 80.
Tuesday and Wednesday will see temps in the 80s under a partly sunny sky.
Read more, here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.