HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Gusty overnight winds will usher in much cooler weather for the weekend.
A wind advisory was issued for the entire state starting at 8 p.m. on Friday and running until 6 a.m. on Saturday.
A red flag warning was also issued for the northern part of Connecticut from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert.
"There could be some isolated power outages and some downed trees," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "Just keep in mind that the winds are going to gust in excess of 40 to possibly 50 mph."
Before those overnight winds, gusts on Friday afternoon may range from 20 to 25 mph.
The wind will be paired with temperatures in the 50s in the northwest hills and the low-to-mid 60s elsewhere.
A record high temperature for the Bridgeport area could be achieved. The record for March 12 is 67 degrees, which was set in 2012.
"It's the evening that we start to bring in those wind gusts," Haney warned. "It's going to get quite windy [Friday night] through early [Saturday] morning."
The winds should start ease up a little bit by later Saturday morning.
"It's still going to be windy [Saturday], but they are going to relax during the day," Haney said.
The air will turn noticeably cooler with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s and 30s to start the weekend.
Highs for Saturday should only make it into the mid-40s. They're expected to drop back into the 30s by the evening.
Sunday also looks to be a bit windy with temps similarly reaching into the 40s and lows in the 30s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.