HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An Early Warning Weather Alert is in effect for the possibility of strong-to-severe storms on Wednesday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the storms will be due to a warm front that's passing through southern New England.
"We're dealing with a thunderstorm in northwestern Connecticut [Wednesday morning], but the risk for strong-to-severe storms will be greater [Wednesday] afternoon and evening," Haney said.
Track any storms that pop up with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma placed most of New England, including all of Connecticut, in a “slight risk" area for severe weather.
"There is the potential for damaging winds and large hail," Haney said. "An isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out."
The air will be oppressively humid with dew points in the 70s. That means the atmosphere will be loaded with moisture.
"Storms will also produce torrential downpours, which could lead to localized flash flooding," Haney said. "Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning will also pose a hazard to outdoor activities."
Showers and thunderstorms may linger into Wednesday night, but should gradually diminish.
However, the overnight hours will remain warm and muggy with low temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
A cold front moves across the region on Thursday.
"While there will be a risk for a shower or thunderstorm, many towns will likely stay dry," Haney said. "The sky will be partly sunny, and it’ll be very warm and humid with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees."
The front will settle to the south of New England and a wave of low pressure will increase the chances for some showers Thursday night.
Temps will again dip into the 60s, but this time with some lower humidity.
"Clouds and possibly a few showers could linger into early Friday morning," Haney said. "However, drier air will overspread the state throughout the day, and the sky is expected to become partly to mostly sunny."
It'll be a refreshing change thanks to the much lower humidity. Highs should be in the 80s and lows, in the 50s.
The weekend also looks to be refreshing.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
