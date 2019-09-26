HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A cold front arrives Thursday afternoon and with it, likely showers that may include a thunderstorm or two.
Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert as a result of that potential.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said before it happens, the day will get quite warm with temperatures ranging between 75 and 80 degrees.
"Storms were already starting to fire up just to the west of Connecticut at noon and they will soon be entering our state," Haney said.
The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma placed the state in the marginal risk category for potential strong-to-severe storms.
"Showers are likely [Thursday] afternoon, some of which could produce a brief moderate to heavy downpour and gusty winds," Haney said. "A thunderstorm or two can't be ruled out."
The front moves to the east of New England by Thursday night.
"Then high pressure will arrive with cooler, drier air," Haney said. "Temperatures will dip to 45-55 by dawn [Friday]."
The end of the week appears to be quite pleasant, according to Haney.
He said Friday will be mostly sunny, dry and comfortable with highs in the 70s.
"[Friday] night will be mainly clear with lows in the 50s," Haney said. "Patchy fog may form."
