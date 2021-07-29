HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The risk for strong storms goes back up on Thursday.
An area of low pressure will approach New England from the west Thursday, prompting a chance for showers and thunderstorms.
Some quick downpours already started popping up in the state during the late morning, but more showers and thunderstorms are expected later today.
Track the storms with the Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler:
Due to the storm threat, Channel 3 has launched an Early Warning Weather Alert.
"Though it looks like the greatest threat for severe weather will stay to the south of the CT border, we can't rule out some strong activity in the state," said Meteorologist Melissa Cole.
She added that some storms that develop, especially in southern CT, may produce very heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts.
"An isolated tornado is possible too," she said.
The Storm Prediction Center has most of Connecticut in a level 1 (marginal) risk area for damaging winds. The more potent level 2 (slight) risk area includes southern Fairfield County and New York City.
Southern New Jersey and points a little further to the south and west are at level 3, the enhanced category.
Highs on Thursday will be in the 70s, but the humidity will edge upward with the highest dew points likely in the evening.
A cold front will pass through the state Thursday night.
Lows will be in the 60s.
The week ends on a pleasant note with the coolest weather over the next seven days coming late Friday night.
Saturday is shaping up to be a gorgeous day, with mostly sunny skies and low humidity.
There's a chance for more showers and storms on Sunday, later in the afternoon and evening.
Read the complete Technical Discussion here.
