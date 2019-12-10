HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A winter weather advisory is in effect statewide as a result of some potential snow that's expected to arrive by Tuesday night.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said rain on Tuesday, along with temperatures well into the 50s, will precede the snow.
"Eventually, as colder air filters into the state in the wake of a cold front [Tuesday night], we anticipate a transition to snow," Dixon said.
Temperatures should dip to between 30 and 35 degrees.
Snow is expected across much of the state by Wednesday morning.
"By the morning commute [Wednesday], there could be an inch or two in spots," Dixon said.
He expected it to have an impact on the drive. That's the reason Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert.
In fact, Central Connecticut State University announced that its campus will open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
"Exams scheduled during the 8-10 a.m. block will be held later in the day from 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., in the same rooms as originally scheduled," the university said.
On Wednesday (Dec. 11) CCSU will open at 10 a.m. due to weather. Exams scheduled during the 8-10 a.m. block will be held later in the day from 3:15 – 5:15 p.m., in the same rooms as originally scheduled. Call 860) 832-3333 or go to https://t.co/FbQZRNwqGl for latest info— CCSU (Central) (@CCSU) December 10, 2019
The snow should wrap up around noon time.
"Total accumulations range from an inch to perhaps as much as 4 inches," Dixon said. "We should see the sun before it sets [Wednesday]."
Though the afternoon commute will look much better, it will be cold with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s.
"Thursday still looks to be dry and sunny, but cold," Dixon said.
Morning lows should be in the 20s and afternoon highs should be between 28 and 35 degrees.
"Friday, our next storm system arrives later in the day," Dixon revealed.
A wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain may develop by Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s and low-40s.
"Then it goes over to rain that could be heavy at times Saturday before ending," Dixon said.
