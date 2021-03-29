HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A wind advisory was issued for the entire state Monday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the advisory will remain in place until 4 p.m.
An Early Warning Weather Alert was declared.
"Strong west winds behind a front that made its way through the state [Sunday] will continue through [Monday]," Haney said. "Any damaging wind is most likely in higher terrain of Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, and Windham counties."
Haney said the winds are expected to rip across the Berkshires on Monday.
"So some tree damage is a real possibility for the northwest hills, especially [Monday] morning," he said. "Otherwise, tree or power disruption should be isolated throughout Connecticut."
Wind chills will be at 32 degrees or below on Monday morning.
Otherwise high temperatures will only be around 50 degrees for the day.
The winds should start to lessen during the afternoon.
For Tuesday, temperatures will start near freezing in the morning, but climb into the 50s.
"The next round of showers will most likely roll in for the second half of Wednesday," Haney said. "Showers/rain will be possible through Thursday morning as another cold front dives into southern New England."
The end of the week, as of Monday's forecast, looks partly cloudy with a harsh wind chill.
"Friday will feel very much like a winter day," Haney said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.