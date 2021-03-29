HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A wind advisory remains in place for the entire state.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the advisory expires at 4 p.m. on Monday.
An Early Warning Weather Alert was declared.
"The wind is the big weather headline on this Monday, gusts 40 to 50 mph [will be possible]," Dixon said.
Any damaging wind is most likely in the higher terrain of Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, and Windham counties.
The winds are expected to rip across the Berkshires on Monday.
Some tree damage was a possibility for the northwest hills, especially on Monday morning. Otherwise, tree or power disruption was expected to be isolated throughout Connecticut.
Wind chills were at 32 degrees or below on Monday morning.
"Highs [Monday] will be near or just above 50, but the wind will make it feel colder," Dixon said. "At least it will be dry and there will be plenty of sunshine."
The winds should start to lessen during the afternoon.
For Tuesday, temperatures will start near freezing in the morning, but climb to near 60 degrees.
"Our next storm system, a round of rain, arrives late Wednesday [and] exits Thursday morning," Dixon said. "During this timeframe, it gets a little breezy."
The end of the week, as of Monday's forecast, looks chilly but storm-free.
Highs will be near 40 degrees.
Temperatures trend warmer for Easter weekend with 50 degrees on Saturday and into the 60s on Sunday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.