HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm system is expected to bring heavy rain and wind to the state Wednesday evening into Thursday.
Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert ahead of the stormy weather.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said Wednesday may actually start out sunny, but clouds will increase as the day continues.
Between noon and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, showers and a light breeze are possible.
Temperatures may tap into the low-60s.
After 5 p.m. through midnight, Dixon said rain will become steadier, and the wind intensifies.
Gusts up to and possible over 40(+)mph are likely.
Overnight into Thursday morning, the heavy rain continues and thunder is also possible.
Winds could even gust to 50(+)mph at that point.
When all is said and done, Dixon said 1-3 inches of rain is possible, leading to flooding concerns.
Wind gusts could also lead to power outages for some.
The storm exits on Thursday but the wind continues.
During the afternoon on Thursday, with lingering instability, some isolated showers can’t be ruled out.
Temperatures for both Thursday and Friday may not get out of the 50s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
