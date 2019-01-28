HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm system is expected to bring a wintry mix and rain to the state.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said Connecticut will start to see some precipitation late Tuesday afternoon.
Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert for Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.
"A wintry mix will most likely change to rain across much of the state as temperatures reach into the 30s to around 40 degrees," Haney said.
The rain should briefly change back to snow as a shot of arctic air arrives for Wednesday. Temperatures should dip into the 20s by dawn.
Haney said to look for the snow to come to an end early Wednesday morning.
Between Tuesday's and Wednesday's snow, some accumulation is possible.
"Accumulations of a coating to 2 inches are possible from Hartford, points south and east," Haney said. "Higher accumulations are possible in areas immediately northwest of Hartford."
Some models even suggest totals between 4 and 5 inches in the northwest corner of the state.
"By afternoon, the weather will be partly sunny, windy and cold," Haney said. "Temperatures won’t rise out of the 20s and wind chill readings will be in the single digits and teens."
Regardless of how the storms play out, bitter cold arrives Wednesday night. By dawn on Thursday, the wind chill will drop well below zero.
"Thursday will be bitterly cold with highs only in the single digits and low-teens," Haney said. "The wind chill could stay below zero most of the day."
Skies should be partly-to-mostly sunny.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.