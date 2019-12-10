HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A winter weather advisory is in effect statewide as a result of some potential snow that's expected to arrive by Tuesday night.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said rain, along with temperatures near 60 degrees, will precede the snow.
"A cold front will reach Connecticut [Tuesday] afternoon," Haney said. "Colder air will move into the state. Therefore, rain will mix with and change to sleet and wet snow late [Tuesday night]."
Temperatures should dip to between 30 and 35 degrees.
Snow is expected across much of the state by Wednesday morning.
According to Haney, it will have an impact on the morning commute. That's the reason Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert.
In fact, Central Connecticut State University announced that its campus will open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
"Exams scheduled during the 8-10 a.m. block will be held later in the day from 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., in the same rooms as originally scheduled," the university said.
On Wednesday (Dec. 11) CCSU will open at 10 a.m. due to weather. Exams scheduled during the 8-10 a.m. block will be held later in the day from 3:15 – 5:15 p.m., in the same rooms as originally scheduled. Call 860) 832-3333 or go to https://t.co/FbQZRNwqGl for latest info— CCSU (Central) (@CCSU) December 10, 2019
"Total snowfall accumulations should range from 1 to 4 inches," Haney said. "While that isn’t a lot of snow, it is coming at a bad time."
The snow should end by midday.
"Then we can expect some partial clearing during the afternoon," Haney said. "We’ll be in much better shape during the afternoon commute, although it will be a cold afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 30s."
Thursday appears to be quiet, but cold with morning lows in the 20s and afternoon highs between 28 and 35 degrees.
A wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain may develop by Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s and low-40s.
"The wintry mix will likely change to rain Friday night since the storm will take a warm track, hugging the eastern seaboard," Haney said.
Rain should continue into Saturday morning, but the storm is expected to quickly depart.
