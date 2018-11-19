NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- On and off rain, snow and driving winds is making life a challenge for contractors as they push to complete jobs before the winter cold sets in.
The reconstruction of a shopping plaza parking lot on West Main Street in Norwich is a perfect example of the set-backs contractors face as the weather turns colder.
Monday was a good day to pour concrete and trowel fresh curbing for Anton Paving employees.
With temp’s in the mid 40’s and no rain, they’re working quickly to wrap up the job, which they started two-and-a-half weeks ago.
“Limited time with the cold weather coming in. We’re hoping for better weather,” said Daniel Anton Jr., owner of Anton Paving.
On Tuesday they’ll put down thousands of yards of fresh asphalt before moving on to other jobs lined up to complete by the end of the year when the asphalt plants shut down.
“We have a parking lot to do in Waterbury, and we have one in South Windsor also to finish this year before it gets too cold. So we’re just keeping our fingers crossed and hopefully we can get them all done,” Anton Jr. said.
In Mystic, workers were playing “beat the clock” before 6 a.m., pouring a new floor so it can set before any rain more rain moves in.
“It’s been tough, every week you know two days of rain here sets us back. Lot of the time, it’s just making sure we have the right additives in the concrete, the timing is key,” said Kevin Braza, owner of Braza Construction.
In construction, timing is everything.
As soon as the floor is firm, framers are lined up to erect the building, followed by plumbers and electricians.
One rain or snow delay sets back all the trades.
All construction, especially outside, depends on the weather. So, if it’s a mild winter, some work can get done.
