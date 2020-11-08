BLISS CORNER, MA (WFSB) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 struck off the coast of Massachusetts Sunday morning.
The event was centered about 9 kilometers off the coast, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
People as far away as Coventry and Glastonbury reported the event, noting they felt a rumble.
No damage has been reported thus for.
