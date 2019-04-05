MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- East Catholic High School in Manchester is recognizing Sister Peggy for her service over the past 50 years.
Sister Peggy became a nun at the age of 17.
Ten years into her order, she was assigned to be an English teacher in Manchester.
Sister Peggy is not retiring, the school just wanted to acknowledge this milestone and all the students’ lives she has touched.
"When I came here I was again assigned here. This is my niche. This is where I feel most comfortable now with the kids and I wouldn't be able to spend the time or the energy to be able to go to all the basketball games and baseball games. Too meet them on their grounds. I can do that,” Sister Peggy said.
On Saturday, a mass will be held in her honor at 5 p.m. in the school auditorium and a reception will follow.
