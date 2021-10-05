CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Two high schools at the center of a football game incident investigation released letters in response to the events.

The incident reportedly happened Sept. 24 during a game between Montville and East Catholic.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, which governs high school sports in the state, said that the two schools will be sending student representatives to the CIAC offices in Cheshire for an upcoming Class Act Council training session and discussion.

The CIAC said its Class Act Schools initiative is designed to empower schools, and particularly students, to take ownership for all issues related to sportsmanship within the athletics department.

Montville cheerleaders claimed after the game that they were subjected to racist comments following East Catholic's game victory.

On Sept. 29, representatives from both schools met with the CIAC.

In East Catholic's letter, the school discussed what came out of that meeting.

It said it had an amicable, open discussion about what happened.

"If we knew who the offending party was, that person would have been disciplined by now," wrote Sean Brennan, president, East Catholic High School. "So instead, on behalf of our entire school, and myself personally, I apologize to this young woman and any others who may have had a negative experience. I am deeply sorry this happened and I promise you that we can and will do better."

Montville High School officials, including superintendent Laurie Pallin, principal Heather Sangermano, and assistant principal Rob Alves, thanked East Catholic for investigating the incident.

"We appreciate your efforts to identify who participated in making offensive remarks and displaying inappropriate behaviors toward our cheerleaders," the letter said. "On behalf of the Montville High School community, we accept your apologies and recognition that what occurred was not acceptable."

They said they respect the work East Catholic started to reinforce values of equity and tolerance and said they were committed to doing the same thing.

Both schools said they look forward to working together with each other's students and staff.