MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A Connecticut high school baseball standout is headed to Kansas City.
Frank Mozzicato, an 18-year-old lefty pitcher from East Catholic High School in Manchester, was selected 7th overall in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft by the Kansas City Royals.
The Royals said they are confident they'll sign Mozzicato, who committed to the University of Connecticut.
Mozzicato told MLB.com that he was speechless when he heard his name called on Sunday.
"This has been my dream since I was little, to play professional baseball, so I couldn’t be more excited to start my career in Kansas City," he told the website.
The pick was surprising because Mozzicato was ranked 39th on the MLB Pipeline's top 250 draft prospects.
With the 7th pick in the 2021 #MLBDraft, we’ve selected LHP Frank Mozzicato from East Catholic HS (CT).#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/HVQdZSbGf1— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 11, 2021
MLB.com said Kansas City will likely be able to sign him for below the allotted value for the slot at $5,432,400.
Mozzicato's team won the Class M state championship last month over Northwestern.
