EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) – High school students in East Granby had a very special send-off on Tuesday for their last day of school.
They went to R. Dudley Seymour Elementary School Tuesday morning in their caps and gowns.
The younger students cheered as the students from East Granby High School shared their plans for the future.
Holding signs, the elementary school kids lined the hallways of the school, congratulating the students as they walked by.
It was a third-grade teacher at the school who saw the idea on Facebook and wanted to do it here in Connecticut.
She said not only is it inspiring for the younger kids, but it’s a way to celebrate such a big accomplishment.
“Many of us have been teaching here a long time and we’ve seen these kids from kindergarten to here. To see them in this manner was amazing,” said Kathy Iwanicki, 3rd grade teacher.
East Granby High School students will graduate Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.
