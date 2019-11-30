East Granby family displaced from home after fire

EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) -- An East Granby family was displaced from their home after a fire on Saturday afternoon.
Mutual aid from Air Guard Fire Dept., Simsbury Fire Dept., Lost Acres Fire Dept. were called to a home on Southwood Road on Saturday.
East Granby Fire Department Chief Kerry Flaherty said the cold makes fighting fires more challenging.
“We sprayed sand and salt because of water on the road,” said Chief Flaherty. “We’re making sure that our firefighters don’t slip on the ice while we’re picking up hose.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Chief Flaherty said the fire may have started in the garage.
