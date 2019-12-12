EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) -- Route 189 in East Granby has reopened several hours after being closed due to a propane leak.
The leak was reported earlier in the day on Thursday, and shut down Route 189 between the Floydville Road/Holcomb Street intersection to the Granby line.
Officials said a liquid propane tank from a tobacco farm in the area was leaking.
Crews from CT DEEP, EG and Simsbury Fire Departments all responded.
As of Thursday evening, some crews remained on scene while the propane was safely burned off.
Officials said they believe the rain and snow melting and re-freezing somehow caused the propane tank to expand or crack, leading to the gas leaking out.
No injuries were reported.
