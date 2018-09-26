EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - Two people needed rescuing in East Haddam during Tuesday night's heavy rain.
Their vehicles became submerged in flood waters.
One of the rescues happened on Mitchell Road.
Crews said they also responded to fire alarms and basement pump outs throughout the night.
The Lyme Fire Department also helped.
The rain caused flooding around the state the lasted well into Wednesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.