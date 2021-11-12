EAST HADDAM (WFSB) - A large house fire closed a portion on Rt. 149 in East Haddam Friday morning.
According to state police, troopers were notified of the fire at about 2:35 a.m. in the areas of 123 Falls Road and Andrews Road.
The structure sustained catastrophic damage and is uninhabitable. No injuries were reported.
Personnel from the Connecticut State Police, Troop K in Colchester also responded to the scene to assist the fire department.
During the course of the fire, they located the sole occupant of the residence, who resided on the second floor. He was located outside the residence; having managed to escape uninjured.
The origin and cause of the fire is being investigated by the East Haddam Fire Marshal’s office with assistance from the Connecticut State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit.
Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest information as soon as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.