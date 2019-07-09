EAST HADDAM (WFSB) - Police officers with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Environmental Conservation (ENCON) arrested a man they say threatened other boaters on the Connecticut River with a firearm.
According to officials, Matthew Graillat, 32 of East Haddam was arrested and charged with first-degree threatening.
Witnesses reported that Graillat engaged in a verbal altercation with several boaters while on his personal watercraft and pulled out a handgun and pointed it toward the boaters.
The witnesses were able to photograph the incident.
Subsequent investigation included the seizure of eleven firearms as well as the vessel used in the incident.
Graillat was arrested and processed at the State Police Colchester barracks and was released on a $5,000 bond with a future court date in Middletown Superior Court.
