EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - A middle school student in East Haddam was arrested for making threats of violence against fellow classmates.
According to superintendent Brian Reas, the student was charged with first-degree threatening.
The incident happened on Tuesday at the Nathan Hale-Ray Middle School.
Reas addressed parents and staff in a letter.
"School administration acted immediately to notify our local police," Reas said. "The student was placed under arrest a short time later."
Reas said the matter is in the hands of the police and that the school system continues to cooperate with them.
"We take any threat of violence against one or more of our students, teachers or staff extremely seriously," he said.
Reas said he'd provide more information at it becomes available.
