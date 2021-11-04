EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - A teen from East Haddam was killed in a one car crash Wednesday night.
According to state police, Connor Young, 16, of East Haddam, was killed when the truck he was driving struck a tree on Mott Lane.
Troopers responded to the scene around 7:50 p.m. They said the investigation revealed that Young was traveling westbound on the road when he veered left across the eastbound lane and struck a tree.
Young was transported to Hartford Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact state police at 860-465-5400.
