EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) - East Hampton police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left multiple people injured on Wednesday morning.
The crash happened on Route 66 around 5:30 a.m.
An extrication was performed at the scene.
A preliminary report from police indicates that three people were hurt.
The extent of injuries remains unclear.
Route 66 was closed for the cleanup and investigation. It has since reopened.
