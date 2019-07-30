EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) -- An East Hampton restaurant closed just one day after a sale on gift cards, raising questions about the timing of that deal.
Angelico’s Lake House had its sales tax permit suspended Monday, but the decision to suspend that sales tax permit is just the last in a series of financial woes in recent years.
Angelico’s has also had hard times recently. Just last Tuesday, a tiki bar outside the establishment caught fire.
The business remained open through the end of the week, despite the damage.
Then Angelico’s was forced to close Monday after the Dept. of Revenue Services suspended its sales tax permit.
Over the weekend, the company advertised a “fire sale,” offering half-priced gift cards, but only if customers paid with cash or check.
Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull (DCP) said that order of events does raise concerns.
“As a general rule we would have concerns if a business were to be selling gift cards at a point in time when it knows it’s about to shut down,” Seagull said.
Seagull said customers should typically spend gift cards as quickly as possible, because businesses can close at any time.
“If you have a gift card, the sooner you use it the better, and then you don’t have to worry about what can happen,” she said.
Records show local, state, and federal tax liens on the Angelico’s property going back to 2016.
Town records show liens worth roughly $42,000 on the home, including for unpaid local, state, and federal taxes.
Records also show liens against at least two other properties belonging to the company’s owners.
That has people questioning what the owners knew, and when.
“It’s definitely disappointing, the business has done really great over the last several years,” said East Hampton Acting Town Manager Jeff Jylkka. “As a town official, we want all our businesses to flourish and we’re hopeful the restaurant will reopen soon.”
Seagull said the Dept. of Consumer Protection can investigate if possible fraud occurred.
The department has not yet received complaints about Angelico’s Lake House, but Seagull said investigators would look at what the owners knew about their financial troubles prior to selling gift cards.
“We’d want to look and see did they have a reason to know they wouldn’t be open past the weekend,” Seagull said.
Channel 3 got no response when reaching out to the owners via phone, email, and even visiting one of their homes.
The Dept. of Revenue Services said it can’t talk about pending action.
When determining whether a violation occurred, Seagull says Dept. of Consumer Protection would look at anything that would indicate a business’ days are numbered.
“We would certainly want to look into that, what did they know about their future prospects at the time they were selling the gift cards,” Seagull said.
Seagull also estimates DCP gets about 80 complaints about gift cards each year.
To file a complaint with the DCP, click here.
