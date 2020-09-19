DURHAM, CT (WFSB) - A teen from East Hampton was rushed to the hospital following a crash Friday evening in Durham.
According to State Police officials, a 2015 Ford Fiesta was heading down Rt. 17 and attempted to turn left onto Rt. 77 when it collided head-on with an oncoming 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Both drivers were not injured.
However, the lone passenger in the Fiesta, an 18-year-old East Hampton woman, was transported via LifeStar to Yale New Haven Hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone that may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact State Police Troop F at 860-399-2100.
