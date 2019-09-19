EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) - East Hampton town officials hired a company to spray for mosquitoes in response to Eastern Equine Encephalitis concerns.
They said EEE-carrying mosquitoes were found in the East Hampton region.
The town said it contacted the TruGreen company to apply organic mosquito control spray to tree lines at the high, middle and center school athletic fields.
"The spray is applied by a backpack mist blower onto the trees and brush along the wood line of the fields to create a barrier to mosquitoes entering the area," said superintendent Paul K. Smith. "No spray will be applied to the grass surfaces of the playing fields."
Smith said the "Mosquito Free" spray will be applied at the high and middle schools at 5 a.m. on Monday. TruGreen will then head to the Center school on Tuesday morning.
"The sprayed tree area is open to use within two hours after the application, once the water evaporates from the spray/water mixture," he said.
The spray was described as a nonhazardous medium-risk pesticide that can be effective for up to 45 days.
The first human case of EEE this season was reported in East Lyme earlier this week.
