EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An East Hartford manufacturing company has been hit by the pandemic, but it’s using its skills to create a new product that makes a little holiday magic.
The company is Horst Engineering. When business was booming, it made more than 6,000 different components for aerospace companies.
Now, it’s making dreidels.
“The industry was doing great,” said Scott Livingston, Horst’s president. “We had a banner year last year.”
Then the COVID-19 pandemic happened and changed everything for the family-owned business.
“We’ve been through literally world wars, major conflicts. We’ve been through deep recessions,” Livingston said. “This one is different and it’s a bit worse.”
He said demand was down 25 percent. However, he is still confident eventually things will return to normal.
“When you look at this situation, it’s just a big pause,” Livingston said. “But most of us in the industry are seizing the opportunity to transform our businesses.”
That’s how Horst came about taking a new product for a spin: Dreidels.
Horst has already produced and sold a few hundred dreidels. They aren't like those people might find in stores.
“We have a body that is made from either aluminum stainless steel or titanium,” Livingston said. “And we have a stainless-steel stem.”
Livingston said he is especially proud of the dreidels because his grandfather who started the company was Jewish and fled Germany right before World War II. The dreidels aren't a major money maker, but they've created something else that is very valuable.
“It’s been a tough year, but this brings a little bit of joy,” he said.
Anyone can buy one of the dreidels by going to shop.horstengineering.com.
