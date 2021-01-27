EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Snow and ice created problems in East Hartford on Wednesday morning, and may continue to do so as colder air arrives.
The snow continued to lightly fall during the morning commute and because the temperatures have been so cold lately, it stuck to the roads.
Steady snowfall made it difficult to keep the surfaces completely clear. Many of the secondary roads retained a thin layer of snow for much of the morning.
High traffic areas like Interstate 84 west were not as problematic because Department of Transportation trucks continually swept the highways. However, the roads were still wet and some of the on and off ramps were especially slick Wednesday morning.
"It started at 2 in the morning, haven’t stopped yet," said Piero Uribe.
Uribe said he'd be working 12 hours on Wednesday to shovel sidewalks and plow parking lots in the town. However, he said he was not complaining.
"That’s why they call it white gold," he said.
He wasn't the only one who worked hard.
East Hartford's public works crews have been at it since Tuesday afternoon.
"Quite honestly, the bigger snowstorms are a little bit less of a challenge for us than smaller snow storms or the ice storms," said John Lawlor, East Hartford Public Works director.
Lawlor said part of the reason for the challenge is that people typically stay off the roads for the bigger storms. That wasn't the case this time.
"It wasn’t really heavy snowfall," he said. "We didn’t get a lot of concentrated accumulation. It just lasted as a light snowfall for a very long duration. It started [Tuesday] afternoon and here it is the next morning and it’s still flurrying."
The crews said they hoped that if people do have to travel, they tried to at least wait until a little later in the morning.
Lawlor said their biggest concern now is the potential for the wet roads to refreeze as colder temperatures arrive toward the end of the week.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.