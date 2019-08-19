EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Town of East Hartford extended the days for two of its pools.
Officials said the Lord Pool at Gorman Park and Martin Pool at Martin Park will now close on Tuesday.
The pools had been slated to shut down on Sunday.
However, the hot forecast prompted the town to reconsider and keep them open through Tuesday.
They'll be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. both Monday and Tuesday.
The town said the East Hartford High School indoor pool is also open to the public.
More information can be found on the East Hartford Parks and Recreation Department website here.
