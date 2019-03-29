EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- An East Hartford family is pleading for dog owners to follow leash laws after watching their pet get mauled by their neighbor’s pit bull.
The family said it happened on a shared space of the front yard of a home on Cannon Drive.
“She was the most loving, gentle, soul,” Ashley Flanagan said about her cockapoo Bella.
From the moment they met in a pet store, Flanagan and her fiance knew this was the addition their family needed.
“As soon as my fiancé put his hand up on the glass, she came over and put her paw out and started going crazy,” Flanagan said.
In their 3-and-a-half years together, Bella and Ashley bonded. The cockapoo, which is a cocker spaniel, poodle mix, helped her with anxiety stemming from fibromyalgia.
“It would calm me down, like I knew she was there and I would just pet her and I would forget,” Flanagan said.
But Bella’s world of caring and love was threatened as soon she walked out of her Cannon Road home.
The Flanagans shared their story exclusively with Channel 3, and said Bella fell victim to their neighbor’s pit bull three times. She was bitten and charged the first two.
Those incidents went unreported, but the third time, happened last Sunday.
“The dog came out of nowhere, and it dragged her underneath my car and I couldn’t get to her,” Flanagan said.
The Flanagans said Bella was on a leash when their neighbor’s pit bull was not.
Ashley’s 7-year-old son Jayden witnessed the horror up close.
“My son was yelling, ‘get her, get her,’ he can’t sleep. Last night, he told us he keeps seeing her dead body,” Flanagan said.
East Hartford police said the pit bull has since been quarantined and the neighbors were cited.
The Flanagans don’t know if more will be done, but in coming forward with their story, they just want to reinforce the importance of leash laws.
“I they put her on a leash, my baby would still be here,” Flanagan said.
The pit bull remains in quarantine. His fate is unknown.
Channel 3 reached out to the East Hartford animal control department but hasn’t heard back yet.
