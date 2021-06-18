EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – With less than 48 hours to go until the Summer Solstice, many state and local swimming areas are already opening despite a nationwide lifeguard shortage.

That includes pools in East Hartford, which beat the odds.

All 55 of its lifeguard positions were filled, so it will be fully staffed this summer. The timing is perfect because all five town pools, including Terry Pool, open at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Not all places were as lucky.

Many reported fewer lifeguards because much of the nation, including Connecticut, is dealing with a serious lifeguard shortage.

At the state level, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's lifeguard staffing is only at 63-percent. As a result, DEEP lifeguards will only be positioned at six locations per day instead of the typical eight locations.

However, none of the 22 state swimming areas will close. DEEP just advises parents to keep close eyes on their young swimmers.

The shortage is impacting many cities and towns as well.

For example, Hartford said its lifeguard workforce shrunk by about two-thirds when comparing this season to pre-pandemic summers.

Families could check online to see when a lifeguard would be on duty.

Otherwise, non-residents are welcome at the pools in East Hartford; however, they must pay $5 per day.

Locals get to enjoy the pools for free.