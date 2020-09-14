EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A student in the East Hartford school community tested positive for COVID-19, the district's superintendent confirmed.
Superintendent Nathan Quesnel sent a letter to the school community on Friday.
"As soon as the district was made aware of this confirmed diagnosis, East Hartford Public Schools notified the East Hartford Department of Public Health to assess the risk of transmission within the school and the entire district," Quesnel wrote.
East Hartford High School will be closed on both Monday and Tuesday, Quesnel said.
On those two days, learning would be done online.
Contact tracing would also be done by local health officials.
Quesnel said that a deep cleaning of the entire school would be done with a special emphasis on where the student was known to have been.
"If additional time is needed for contact tracing, or cleaning, EHPS will extend the closure basis on a daily/multi-day basis," he said.
As of Monday, the reopening of the school was set for Wednesday.
"We recognize the concern and fear that an announcement like this can create for you, your family and our community," Quesnel said. "As we continue to work hard to keep our community safe, this process is a part of making sure we keep you and our community safe. Please reach out to our school administration or support staff if we can be of assistance."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.