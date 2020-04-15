EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The town of East Hartford is spicing things up to help local restaurants.
They are hosting the East Hartford Eats Contest.
The idea is to encourage people to support local restaurants.
“We’re hoping for a robust recovery. I think we’re hoping when the state gets to open back up that we’re going to bounce back,” said Eileen Buckheit, Est Hartford Development Director.
To enter, residents are asked to order food from a local restaurant, take a picture of the receipt, and fill out a form online.
There will be 15 winners drawn and the prize is a $50 gift card to a restaurant in East Hartford.
Organizers were able to increase the number of winners thanks to donations.
To find the form, click here.
