EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Town of East Hartford is implementing a mask mandate and a fine for those who violate it.

West Hartford implements indoor mask mandate The town of West Hartford is implementing an indoor mask mandate, effective at 12 p.m. on Friday.

Mayor Marcia Leclerc said the town-wide indoor mandate went into effect at midnight Tuesday.

Violators will be subject to a $100 fine, unless they can provide written documentation of a medical condition, behavioral condition or disability that exempts them.

“It is imperative that all businesses and organizations follow this mandate as recommended by the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention],” Leclerc. said “Businesses and organizations can help set the standard of protecting their employees and customers by adhering to the universal mask mandate during this fourth wave of the pandemic.”

Leclerc said the mandate applies to everyone over the age of 2, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. It will remain in place until further notice.

Hartford requires masks inside all restaurants and businesses The City of Hartford is one of the latest cities in Connecticut to require masks inside restaurants and businesses.

Individuals can be exempt from the mask mandate while eating or drinking, when spaced at least six feet apart or due to a medical condition, behavioral condition or a disability.

Leclerc said East Hartford joined a growing list of municipalities with mask mandates.

On Aug. 20, Leclerc said she, in conjunction with the Capitol Region and Southeastern Connecticut Council of Governments, hosted a virtual press conference in support of a statewide indoor mask mandate.

She argued that masks reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread when they are consistently used by customers and employees, especially when physical distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

“COVID-19 community transmission among East Hartford residents has dramatically increased over the last several weeks due to the ongoing surge caused by the Delta variant,” said Laurence Burnsed, director of health. “The number of cases reported during August to date is three times higher compared to the month of July. The evidence is clear that wearing facemasks in indoor settings can help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

East Hartford has seen a vaccination rate of 86 percent among adults age 45 and older who received at least one dose.

The town reported only 61 percent for young adults and adolescents.