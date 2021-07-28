EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- East Hartford leaders are hosting a community conversation on Wednesday evening in an effort to tackle crime.
Leaders, including the mayor, say they are looking for solutions to the recent increase in car thefts.
The town of East Hartford is on the growing list of communities dealing with an increase in crime, specifically car thefts.
“We have a high number of larcenies that are happening and it’s happening on people’s personal property,” said East Hartford Mayor Marcia Leclerc.
She’s joining the police chief, town council, and legislative leaders to meet with neighbors and hear their concerns and opinions on the matter.
Leclerc added that she wants the community to hear what they’re doing internally.
“We’re looking collectively at how we can use some of our ERPA findings on violence prevention or using our youth services or juvenile justice system to work with police to alleviate that kind of crime,” she said.
Mayor Leclerc added that it’s going to take collaboration, funding, and resources to confront the issue.
Ultimately, they want residents to be comfortable in their own space.
“We want our residents to feel safe, we want them to know they’re being heard,” she said.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at East Hartford Middle School.
