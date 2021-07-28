EAST HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - East Hartford leaders and neighbors came together on Wednesday, July 28, to address the recent spike in car thefts.
While some residents are pushing for tougher juvenile laws, leaders want to take a holistic approach.
It was a full house and, at times, a heated conversation.
Leaders said they are taking the steps to tackle crime, but some residents said more needs to be done.
"Investment in the individuals and the communities that are high risk. That’s going to be a key part to reduce the risk," Senator Saud Anwar stated.
State lawmakers and East Hartford leaders shared their solutions and answered questions at a community forum on crime tonight.
Leaders pointed out that the spike in car thefts started in 2020.
Police Chief Scott Sansom said several chiefs met and are putting a plan together to regionally tackle the issue.
"We’re trying to figure out why the system failed and why we’re up against what we’re up against," Sansom said.
Several residents at the meeting, some from the group Safe Streets Glastonbury, said they afraid they’re running out of time.
Many said they’re frustrated with repeat juvenile offenders, including a woman whose friend, Henryk Gudelski, died after a 17-year-old hit him while driving a stolen car.
A call for a special session has been repeated.
Rep. Jason Rojas said the judiciary committee is working on legislation.
"They are meeting to work on legislation. We can’t have a special session until we actually have drafted a piece of legislation to consider," Rojas added.
Rojas said before the special session can happen, they’ll also have to hold a public hearing beforehand.
