PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A report of suspected child abuse led to the arrest of a man by Plainfield police.
Police said they arrested 33-year-old Nathan Laput of East Hartford on Tuesday.
The investigation began on May 20 after police received a report from the Department of Children and Families.
DCF said the abuse happened two years ago.
After concluding their investigation, police said through an arrest warrant they charged Laput with fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.
Laput was brought to the Plainfield Police Department with the help of East Hartford police.
He was held on a $90,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge on Wednesday.
