HARTFORD (WFSB) - An East Hartford man was killed in a crash in Hartford early Sunday morning.
According to police, 39-year-old Blanchard Baisden was killed when the car he was operating crashed into a parked, unoccupied tractor trailer in the area of Fraser Place.
A 36-year-old female passenger was transported to Hartford Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Two additional passengers of the Nissan, a 38-year-old male and 39-year-old male were transported to the Saint Francis Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives from the Crime Scene Division responded to the scene and assumed control of the
investigation. The investigation of the crash is ongoing.
