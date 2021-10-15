EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – East Hartford Police responded to a reported shooting on 860 Main Street in East Hartford, on October 15. Officers found a man outside the building suffering from a gunshot wound on his arm. He was sent to a local hospital for his injuries. The suspect barricaded himself in a 4th floor apartment and stayed there until more officials arrived on the scene.
After negotiations with officials, the man finally left the room without any issue. There were no other injuries.
Detectives are on the scene looking for evidence, and the investigation is active.
