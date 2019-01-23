EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It's been 20 years since an East Hartford patrolman was gunned down while responding to home invasion.
According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, Patrolman Brian Aselton was shot and killed after he responded to a noise complaint on Tolland Street back on Jan. 23, 1999.
He didn't notice anything out of the ordinary when he arrived at the apartment building.
When he went inside to speak with the caller who made the complaint, he found a man covered in blood coming out of another apartment.
He grabbed the man, identified as Alex Sostre, who struggled.
Police said the man pulled out a gun that he had just stolen from the apartment and fired it over his shoulder.
Aselton was hit in the forehead.
Sostre was arrested a few days later.
Three other people were also arrested in connection with the home invasion and robbery.
Sostre was sentenced to life in prison in 2003.
In the years since the murder, the town of East Hartford has held a number of events to keep Aselton's memory alive, including a 5k road race that happens every January.
